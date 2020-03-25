COLUMBIA, S.C. — There were a few showers early Wednesday morning, but the rain is gone and now temperatures will be warming.

The clouds will continue to move out of the area this afternoon. Look for high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Some parts of the area my even reach 80° later today.

It will be mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Thursday will be sunny, dry and mild. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Pollen levels will really begin to increase Thursday. Tree pollen will be high through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

WLTX

Temperatures will be summer-like by Friday. We are expecting highs in the middle 80s. It could be even warmer Saturday. One forecast model is indicating temperatures in the lower 90s.

A few more clouds will be possible Sunday, along with an isolated shower. Temperatures will be slightly cooler for the second half of the weekend.

Overall, the chance for rain over the next seven days is pretty small. March has been a wet month though. So far this month, Columbia has had a least a trace of rain rain 15 of the 25 days of the month.

WLTX

So far for the month of March, the Columbia airport has gotten nearly 4" of rain.