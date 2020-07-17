A hot, humid weekend on the way

A few showers and storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a hot and humid end to the workweek. The heat and humidity will stick around for the weekend too.

Temperatures climbed into the lower to middle 90s Friday. The Columbia Metropolitan Airport had a high of 95 degrees.

Heat index values topped out in the lower 100° range for most of the area Friday.

A few areas had a little rain Friday. Most places in the Midlands missed out on any significant rainfall.

It will continue to be hot and humid Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a chance for showers and storms.

Saturday temperatures will be in the middle 90s for highs, but heat index values may reach 104 degrees. During the heat of the day, there will be an opportunity for some rain.

The chance for rain is still pretty small for the area Saturday though. Many areas will not get any showers or storms.

Sunday may be a touch hotter. We are forecasting highs in the middle to upper 90s. During the afternoon, a few showers and storms will again be possible.

As we head into the new workweek, the rain chances may increase a little.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday. It will remain hot and humid before the rain moves in.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values will likely hit the lower 100° range.

Little change in our weather is expected Tuesday through Friday. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s.

Each day there will be some opportunity for some afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

The warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to hang around for most of the US through the end of July according to the Weather Prediction Center.