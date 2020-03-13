COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a warm end to the workweek. The Columbia airport hit a high of 81° Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler over the weekend. It will be mostly cloudy Saturday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Rain is not expected Saturday, but rain is likely Sunday. Showers will develop during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

The showers will continue through the afternoon through the early evening hours.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will only climb into the lower 60s with the clouds and rain in place.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures will continue for the start of the workweek. There will be a chance for rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The chance for showers will continue Tuesday, but temperatures will be a little warmer. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

A few showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will gradually increase through the workweek.

High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. It will be even warmer Friday with highs in the middle to upper 70s.