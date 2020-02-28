COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few clouds moved through the area Friday as some slightly cooler air spilled into the Midlands.

Friday was mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures climbed into the middle and upper 50s.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air will settle over the area Saturday. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s. Our normal high temperature this time of the year is 64 degrees.

Saturday night into Sunday clear skies are expected along with some cold temperatures. Lows will be in the upper 20s to near 30° Sunday morning.

Temperatures will rebound nicely Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s. That will be near-normal for March 1.

More clouds are expected Monday. There will be a small chance of an isolated shower later in the day. It will be a warm start to the workweek. Highs will be in upper 60s.

Temperatures will continue to increase through Wednesday The chance for rain will increase too.

High temperatures will be in the middle 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday.

Right now, rain is likely Wednesday, but global models differ on the timing of that system. The American model is a little faster. The European model delays the bulk of the rain until Thursday.