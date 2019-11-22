COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few places in the Midlands received some light rain Friday. A few light showers will be possible this afternoon too.

High temperatures today will be mild even with the clouds and light rain. We should warm up into the upper 60s to lower 70s in parts of the area.

The chance for rain will be better Saturday. A cold front will approach the Midlands over the weekend. Rain will be possible early Saturday across the northern Midlands. A few isolated showers will be possible elsewhere.

High temperatures Saturday may top out in the middle 60s before the heavier rain moves in.

The chance for rain will increase during the afternoon hours, showers will be likely later in the day.

The rain will continue through very early Sunday morning, but by sunrise, the rain will be out of the area.

Sunday will be cooler and dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

The next best chance for rain comes Wednesday, but right now, Thanksgiving appears to be dry and seasonable.