COLUMBIA, S.C. — Valentine's Day evening will be chilly and dry, and the weekend will start off cold.

The clouds early Friday morning gave way to abundant sunshine Friday afternoon.

High pressure moved into the area, it will continue to dominate our weather for the first half of the weekend.

Saturday morning will clear and cold with low temperatures falling into the lower to middle 30s.

Sunny conditions and blue skies are expected Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

The clouds will increase Saturday night as a system off the coast develops. There may be a shower or two in the southern and eastern half of Midlands, but most of us will not get any rain.

The clouds will stick around Sunday too. There may be an isolated shower in the eastern and southern parts of the area. Highs will be in the lower 60s Sunday afternoon.

More sunshine is expected by Monday. High temperatures will again climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The chance for rain will increase Tuesday. Rain will be possible through Thursday. Highs will be warm Tuesday and Wednesday, but things will cool off Thursday.