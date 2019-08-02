GREENSBORO, N.C. — Henderson Miller says he and his wife Chelsea ran out for an errand on Thursday afternoon.

"Me and my wife went to Target maybe, an hour and a half, two hours tops."

They were shopping for last minute baby items. Chelsea Miller is 9 months pregnant. But when the expectant couple returned to their Greensboro home, they found something they weren't expecting: the door kicked in.

"I pull in the driveway and I notice my door was open, I never leave the door open," Henderson said.

Once inside, Henderson says they found a lot of their belongings missing: a brand new stroller, diapers, baby clothes, family heirlooms, jewelry and two TV's.

"My bedroom door got a hole in it, bedroom trashed drawers all out, my daughters room just trashed and boxes gone, stuff gone, jewelry gone, pampers gone, infant clothes, stroller, things that she never got to see yet and I haven’t even taken them out the box."

Even Chelsea's pregnancy medicine was gone.

"It's pregnancy medicine, like I don’t know what you’re going to do with pregnancy medicine it's something that I really need in order to stay healthy for me and my baby," Chelsea said. "And now I have that additional stress."

Miller called Greensboro Police right away to report the burglary on Rainbow Drive.

"I feel violated," Chelsea said.

The couple doesn't know how they'll be able to replace everything in time for the baby's arrival.

"To be honest you've got to budget every penny and it has taken time for us to obtain this stuff and it's just a very bad loss.," Chelsea said.

The couple says they were prepared, but this is a major setback.

"We were prepared and now we’re like what are we going to do?"

The couple is just happy they weren't home when it happened. Chelsea's due date is early March. They're expecting a baby girl, named Capri.

"We’re down to the nitty gritty for time and it's going to be such a tough time to figure out how we’re going to replace everything."

One afternoon changed everything for their growing family.

"It's just crazy, I didn’t expect a quick run to Target and coming home and our whole lives we’ve been working towards is destroyed," Chelsea said.

If you know anything about this crime, call Greensboro Police.