BALLWIN, Mo. — This was probably one of the most unique calls Ballwin police officers responded to last week.

Officers helped rescue a family dog that had gotten sucked up by a Roomba vacuum. Thanks to the quick-acting officers, the dog survived.

When they arrived at the home, police said it was easy to pinpoint where they needed to go.

‘The incident was easy to find as you could hear the chorus of a screaming mother, an upset newborn and a yelping K-9 within a significant radius of the residence,’ Ballwin police wrote on Facebook.

Officers were able to free the dog from the robotic vacuum. Apparently, the Shih Tzu-mix got its tail sucked up by the Roomba while taking a nap in the family’s home.

Latest local headlines: