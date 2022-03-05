Explosive beaver dam removal leads to concerned calls in Newberry County

The sheriff said beaver dam removals aren't all that unusual. But this one got a bit of extra attention.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Newberry County are calming concerns after multiple residents reported hearing an explosion on Saturday.

Sheriff Lee Foster told News19 that calls had come in during the day after the sound caused some alarm in the area of South Carolina Highway 219.

However, further investigation revealed that it was apparently an attempt to obliterate a beaver dam not far away. The sheriff said that, given the number of calls they'd received, it's believed that the person used something similar to Tannerite, a readily available binary explosive used for firearms practice - one that sometimes has added uses.

While this isn't clear, authorities said beaver dam removals aren't entirely unusual in the area.

Still, this one apparently garnered enough attention for the department to share a Facebook post about it stating: