Research shows people named Kyle and Hailey most accident-prone in America

A pre-settlement funding service searched through its internal data on personal injury claims to find the top 10 names of the 'clumsiest' people in America.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a pre-settlement funding service, Uplift Legal Funding, people named Kyle and Hailey are the 'clumsiest,' or most accident prone men and women in America.

The service searched through its internal data on personal injury claims to find this information. They also revealed the top 10 most accident-prone names:

Men

Kyle Blake Brian Ryan Daniel

Women

Hailey Taylor Linda Barbara Kimberley

According to the service, the names are ranked by the frequency of them appearing when reviewing cases that involved the claimant encountering an incident causing personal injuries, such as slips, trips and falls in the workplace and at home or in a public setting.

Jared Stern, owner of Uplift Legal Funding, said:

“Names are an important aspect of our lives, whether we’re deciding what to name a new addition or dealing with a name given to us - they’re a huge deal. There’s even science out there to suggest that our names can have an impact on our lives, with the power to affect our personalities and even our physicality.