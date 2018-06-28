Greene County, MO - Police officers often say there's no such thing as a routine traffic stop.

While officers often encounter unexpected dangers when they approach a driver on the side of the road, they sometimes encounter unexpected humor, as well.

That's what happened to Greene County Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Connell on a recent episode of the A&E television series "Live PD."

Connell stopped a man for not using a turn signal and having expired tags on the June 16 episode of the show that embeds cameramen with police departments across the country during nighttime patrol.

After Connell approached the man and searched him for weapons, the deputy noticed a string attached to the man's windshield wipers that ran inside the vehicle.

"What is that?" Connell asked.

“That’s how you use your windshield wiper?” #LivePD pic.twitter.com/nc5cmXMEFu — Live PD on A&E (@OfficialLivePD) June 17, 2018

The man, whose face was blurred on the broadcast, said his windshield wiper motor was not working, so he tied a string to the wiper blades and was able to pull them back and forth as he drove. Connell asked for a demonstration, and the man happily climbed back into the car and showed off his technique.



"Very innovative," Connell remarked. The deputy, evidently impressed with the man's ingenuity, let the man go with a warning and instructions to fix his wipers and get his vehicle registered. Afterward, Connell told the camera he liked the man's style but it was not a long-term solution. "I was pretty impressed how he MacGyvered it up," Connell said.



"We let him go with a warning on it, but it's not proper for him to be doing it that way."

