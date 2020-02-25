RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — She didn’t look scared, confused or disoriented. She looked angry.

A baby girl born on Feb. 13 in Brazil appeared to be less than pleased by her arrival. A photographer captured the moment Isabela Pereira de Jesus locked eyes with a doctor and gave him a perfect death stare.

The picture is making international headlines.

Australia’s news.com.au reports Isabela made the defiant expression after an obstetrician made sure she was breathing before cutting her umbilical cord.

According to India’s News18, Isabela’s mother said she’s already an expressive baby who wrinkles her forehead when nursing or changing diapers.

