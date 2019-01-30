If you were planning on committing any crimes in these sub-zero temperatures, several police departments have a suggestion for you:

Please, don't.

The police department in Georgetown, Indiana issued a Public Service Announcement on Facebook in a post that has been shared over 1,000 times.

"Due to the extreme temperatures all crime and illegal activities in and around Georgetown are prohibited until further notice," the post says.

Instead of participating in illegal activities, the department has a list of alternative suggestions including Monopoly, Living room fort building, Sock Puppet shows, charades, and the "parental attention game".

RELATED: Over 100 schools, businesses closed due to extreme cold, snow

The post also says that if you have a warrant, they have a nice warm place for you to stay - in the Floyd County Jail. They're even offering free rides!

"Just give us a call and we'll give you a courtesy ride there."

The Noblesville Police Department issued a similar plea on social media.

"If you fail to comply with this notice there is a possibility of a fine or even jail time," the department says in the post.

Both departments mention that if you do not receive a "notice" stating that the crime ban has ended, you may not resume criminal activity.

RELATED: Ky. governor causes stir; says closing schools during extreme cold is 'soft'

The Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted that they will remain open on Wednesday, despite the frigid temperatures that closed dozens of schools and businesses in Louisville.

"We wouldnt be mad if there was no crime tho," they said.

So, if your plans allow, hold off on committing any felonies or misdemeanors - at least until the weather warms up a little.