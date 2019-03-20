CLEVELAND — There's a mind-numbing puzzle creating quite a stir on social media.

It's a seemingly simple math question at first glance, but it's more tricky than you might think.

The puzzle, which was originally posted by Grab Mail a few weeks ago, is generating lots of buzz with people debating what the real answer is.

When we shared it on WKYC's Facebook page Wednesday morning, the guesses were flying in with answers all over the map. At one point we were getting a guess every second!

So what is the actual answer? Leave your thoughts on our Facebook post and we will reveal the math behind this brain teaser during our morning news Thursday. Be sure to tune in to see if you're right.