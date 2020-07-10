The suspect threatened to shoot a man who called the police. The resident thought the dog had been abandoned.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — University Heights police were called to the 2400 block of Traymore Road Sunday for a man who threatened a resident with a gun following an incident involving his dog.

Authorities say 65-year-old Robert Yates tied his Great Dane dog to a tree on Traymore Road after the dog defecated in a front yard. Yates went home to get supplies to clean up the dog's "business," but the person who lived in the house where the dog was tied called police because he thought the dog had been abandoned.

Yates returned to get the dog and got into an argument with the person who called police. Police say Yates threated to shoot and kill the resident whose tree the dog was tied to.

Officers went to Yates' home to ask him about what happened, but they claim would not cooperate with them. Yates was charged with aggravated menacing and obstructing official business before being taken to the University Heights Jail and released on bond.