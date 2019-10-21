A North Carolina woman was arrested after deputies said she broke into an Iredell County home, started cussing at the owner and stole a roll of toilet paper.

On October 15, deputies responded to a reported break-in at a home on Paddock Road in Union Grove. When police arrived, they found a person who matched the description of the suspect given to dispatchers standing in the victim's driveway.

The victim told deputies the suspect, identified as Sara Noel Davis, 34, of Wilkesboro, walked into his home and started cussing at him. She then walked by him and took a roll of toilet paper. Davis was arrested on the scene and charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Davis was then taken to the Iredell County Jail under a $7,500 bond. According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, she has previous arrests for assault, larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as assault on a government official.

