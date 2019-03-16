SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) -- A pair of women got into a heated argument Thursday night at a Smithfield restaurant -- with the fight ending in an attempted assault with a hamburger, police say.

The incident took place just after 9:25 p.m. at the drive-through at Checkers, which located is at 1691 East Market Street near Smithfield Crossing, police said.

One woman, 27, was working at the restaurant when a woman she was in an "ongoing dispute" with came to the drive-through window, police said.

The woman customer in the drive-through, 42, got into an argument with the Checkers worker and threw a hamburger at the worker, according to police.

The hamburger missed the intended victim -- and hit the window of the restaurant, police said.

Police responded to the scene and took a report about the incident.

The woman who had the hamburger thrown at her was told by police she could press charges, but as of Friday afternoon there had been none filed, police said.

