Fear not millennials because Welch's is here to save your avocado toast!
According to a press release on their website, Welch's will start selling ripe-frozen avocados so that they are always ready right when you need them!
" So convenient- not sliced, not diced, just perfectly hand-chunks and so versatile, they can be used in a variety of recipes like Poke bowls, dressings, sandwiches even desserts!! They are also sodium and cholesterol free, a source of fiber and just 50 calories per serving," the website states.
Welch's will sell these frozen treats in several grocery stores including Walmart and Food Lion.
