Fear not millennials because Welch's is here to save your avocado toast!

According to a press release on their website, Welch's will start selling ripe-frozen avocados so that they are always ready right when you need them!

" So convenient- not sliced, not diced, just perfectly hand-chunks and so versatile, they can be used in a variety of recipes like Poke bowls, dressings, sandwiches even desserts!! They are also sodium and cholesterol free, a source of fiber and just 50 calories per serving," the website states.

Welch's will sell these frozen treats in several grocery stores including Walmart and Food Lion.

Full list of stores.

