LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man has been arrested in connection to an assault in early November.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's department the assault occurred in a grocery store parking lot in Lexington county on November 8.

Christian Monje, 36, charged with second degree assault and battery, according to an arrest warrant.

“Based on our review of surveillance video and witness statements, Monje targeted a woman and followed her to her vehicle as she left a store during the afternoon of Nov. 8,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Monje touches her without consent and then runs away.”

A tip from the community helped detectives identify Monje.

He was arrested Tuesday.