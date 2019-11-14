ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Like many places in the Midlands Orangeburg has been experiencing cold temperatures.

But how does that impact shelters?

Will there be any warming centers open?

"In Orangeburg county we open up a warming center when the temperature drops below 20 degrees" says Billy Staley, director of emergency services for the county, "We coordinate with our churches to look for facilities that can open and we look for our volunteers that can staff them."

Staley goes on to say, "If the temperature drops below 10 degrees than the county opens up a shelter, especially if it's going to be a for a long period of time and those shelters will have food and cots."

There are currently no plans to open a warming center, however the county is encouraging folks to find businesses or warm spaces during the day/early evening to keep them out of the frigid temperatures.