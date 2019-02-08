SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Friday, August 2 marks the start of tax-free weekend in South Carolina.

During this annual sales tax holiday, consumers can get 6% or more off on back-to-school essentials including clothes, supplies, electronics and other items. The tax-free holiday is the first weekend in August and will run from August 2 to Sunday, August 4.

These are the top five things that are tax free for buyers, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue:

Everyday clothing and accessories including shoes, dresses, school uniforms and purses

School supplies including binders, lunch boxes and highlighters/markers

Bedding accessories including sheet sets, comforters and mattress pads/toppers

Select technology including computers, printers and even ink cartridges

Specialty items including bridal gowns, costumes and diapers

Even though there are a lot of items that are tax free for the weekend, there is also a list of items that will not be tax free. Those items include:

Toilet paper/paper towels

Furniture including box springs and mattresses

Office supplies

Cosmetics

Sporting equipment including helmets, mouth guards and baseball mitts

The S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs has also released some helpful tips for shoppers to help them get the most out of the tax-free weekend.