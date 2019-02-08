SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Friday, August 2 marks the start of tax-free weekend in South Carolina.
During this annual sales tax holiday, consumers can get 6% or more off on back-to-school essentials including clothes, supplies, electronics and other items. The tax-free holiday is the first weekend in August and will run from August 2 to Sunday, August 4.
These are the top five things that are tax free for buyers, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue:
- Everyday clothing and accessories including shoes, dresses, school uniforms and purses
- School supplies including binders, lunch boxes and highlighters/markers
- Bedding accessories including sheet sets, comforters and mattress pads/toppers
- Select technology including computers, printers and even ink cartridges
- Specialty items including bridal gowns, costumes and diapers
Even though there are a lot of items that are tax free for the weekend, there is also a list of items that will not be tax free. Those items include:
- Toilet paper/paper towels
- Furniture including box springs and mattresses
- Office supplies
- Cosmetics
- Sporting equipment including helmets, mouth guards and baseball mitts
The S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs has also released some helpful tips for shoppers to help them get the most out of the tax-free weekend.
- Make a list and stick to it to avoid overspending and impulse buying
- Use cash instead of a debit card to help you stay within your budget
- When shopping online, use a credit card instead of a debit card to increase fraud protection
- Do not get a store credit card if you don't shop there often (interest rates are often higher on these cards)
- Know the return policy of the store (this is especially important for larger electronics like computers, you could be charged a restocking fee)