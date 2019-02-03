ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg school districts 3,4 and 5 will consolidate to one district beginning July 1st but there are still questions waiting to be answered.

New interim Orangeburg consolidated school district superintendent Dr. Zona Jefferson knows there are concerns when it comes to jobs and timelines concerning the consolidation.

Jefferson, who has been in the field of education for over forty years says, "It will all be about putting the right people in the place." She goes on to say, "We're going to try and accommodate as many people as possible."

In terms of the organizational structure things will continue to change but here's what we know so far.

-Right now there are about 90 administrative positions between the three districts.

-According to Jefferson under new organizational restructure the goal would be to bring that count to around 69 positions, potentially eliminating 21 positions. The new structure will be voted on at the March 12th school board meeting.

The districts current timeline for the consolidation is as follows:

-Hiring tier two employees such as heads of departments by the end of March.

-Leadership teams that will report to those department heads should be assembled by the beginning of May.

-Teacher and administrative contracts will go out by May 1st.