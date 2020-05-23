COLUMBIA, S.C. — More attractions across the state are opening their doors in time for Memorial Day weekend, following Governor McMaster's order Wednesday.

But some popular spots will remain closed.

For games, go karts and mini golf, Frankie's Fun Park will be open.

For a trip to a water park, Orangeburg County YMCA says their doors will be open as well.

Palmetto Falls Water Park on Fort Jackson, however, will be closed.

The South Carolina Aquarium officially opens Saturday. On their Facebook page, they said, "It's our 20th birthday week and on Saturday, we're opening the greatest gift of all: our doors!"

The South Carolina State Museum is holding off on reopening until Tuesday, June 2. On their website, they said, "While the South Carolina State Museum remains temporarily closed, we are currently in the planning and preparation stages to open to museum members on Sat., May 30 and to the general public on Tues., June 2."

Riverbanks Zoo opens Saturday with limited attendance.

For a drive-in movie, The Big Mo in Monetta won't be opening their doors just yet.

They said on Facebook, "We have agonized repeatedly over the pros and cons of reopening our business. However, we always come back to the same conclusion: it is just not safe to be open in the middle of a pandemic," They added, "...there are no new wide release Hollywood movies scheduled until mid-July."

Highway 21 drive-in in Beaufort and 25 Drive-In Auto Theatre in Greenwood will be open.

The famous SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach is opening Memorial Day, and Ripley's Believe it or Not in Myrtle Beach will open with modified hours.

Family Kingdom Amusement Park in Myrtle Beach will be closed. On their Facebook page, they say they'll open for the summer season Monday, June 1.

Carowinds remains closed with no set date on reopening just yet.

In the meantime, if you're missing the rush of a roller coaster ride, you can do one virtually on their YouTube channel.

All open attractions say they're following social distancing and other safety guidelines.

"The virus is still here," said Governor McMaster following Wednesday's announcement. "It's just as strong as it was at the beginning and we must continue to be very careful and maintain that social distancing."

As for bowling alleys, nightclubs, large spectator sports, and movie theaters, McMaster said he's still waiting for guidelines to be established for those businesses before they can open.