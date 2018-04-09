Let's talk traditions: Thanksgiving, there will be turkey. Christmas, there will be presents. Labor day, there will be no more white clothes.

The tradition dates back to the late 1900’s but there are 2 stories as to why.

We went to the experts, fashion magazine Marie Claire who just did an article on this.

Reason 1: The 'no wearing white' rule separated old money elitists from new money group.

Reason 2-- Labor day became a Federal holiday in 1894. It was a time you packed away all your summer vacation wear and headed back to the city for the next season as well as school and work and that meant suits and sweaters.

No matter which reason you go with, fashionistas at Marie Clare says it is acceptable to wear white year round.

If you want to look for a specific style, there are both winter whites and summer furs.

