While APD deals with 'higher than usual number of call outs,' other agencies post they're hiring

That seemed to be the same situation on Thursday, as the Associated Press reported that Interim Chief Rodney Bryant told them the sick calls continued, but said the department had sufficient staff to protect the city.

The first call outs came on the same day that District Attorney Paul Howard announced charges in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks against former APD officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan. But amid the call outs, other agencies have made recent posts on social media, saying they are looking for new officers.

"We have a couple transfer positions open," Henry County Police said in a Facebook post with a flier about hiring.

"WE'RE HIRING," says a post on the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

"Join us here at the fourth-largest full-service Sheriff's Office in Georgia and you will enjoy great benefits and camaraderie, all while getting to work within a fantastic community that STRONGLY SUPPORTS its first responders," the post reads.

11Alive also found a similar post on the Duluth Police Department's Facebook page.

And State Representatives Philip Singleton (R-Sharpsburg), Josh Bonner (R-Fayetteville) and State Senator Matt Brass (R-Newnan) even took their statement a step further. They said they stand in solidarity with APD and encouraged APD officers to join law enforcement agencies in Coweta County.

They emailed a statement Thursday morning.

"Coweta County is an amazing place to live and work," the statement reads. "We have a long history and shared culture of acceptance and inclusion. Our community stands united when times get tough, and we believe that together we can get through the toughest of times."

Towards the end of the statement, the message said they understand this is a difficult time.

"We value you and the good you bring to the community, and we honor your sacrifices," the statement said. "If you are feeling led to leave the service, we ask that you first consider joining us here in Coweta County. We have open positions and would be honored to have you."