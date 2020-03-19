According to their website, on Thursday, March 19, Willie Nelson will head a free broadcast featuring call-in sets filmed live by artists themselves, from the comfort of their own homes.

Margo Price from Aledo Illinois is one of several artists performing on the stream.

Starting at 6:00 PM Central Time you can find the stream at luckreunion.com/tilfurthernotice, www.twitch.tv/luckreunion and https://www.facebook.com/lucktexasreunion at any time between 6:00 - 11:00 Central Time for a multifaceted streaming event showcasing artists, partners, charities, and makers that make up the cherished “Luck Family”.

While the majority of the acts will be performing and recording from living rooms, bedrooms, or home studios, a small number of local acts are slated to (safely) broadcast from Austin’s premier recording facility, Arlyn Studios. Luck and Arlyn are working in tandem to do what they can to preserve the energy and camaraderie that is intrinsic in Austin’s creative community.