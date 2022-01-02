Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire: Concerns for potential explosions as officials urge evacuations

Thousands of people who live within a mile of the Weaver Fertilizer Plant are urged to leave the area.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire at the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant threatens thousands of homes and businesses within a mile radius.

Firefighters are very concerned about the potential of explosions at the plant on North Cherry Street.

Neighbors already reported hearing two big and loud ‘booms’ since the fire started Monday evening.

At a press conference, in Winston-Salem Tuesday, Fire Chief Mayo said there is not an immediate heat threat to rail cars containing about 100 tons of ammonium nitrate. However, the 1-mile evacuation plant radius stays in effect for now.

“Potentially the largest explosion in U.S. history,” Chief Mayo expressed. Chief Mayo said the fire is smaller now than this morning, and they will maintain an evacuation zone of a one-mile radius for at least 48 hours.

Chief Mayo went on to say with the plant being more than 80-years-old there was no fire code when they built the fertilizer plant, so the building is missing a sprinkler system.

A Weaver Fertilizer Spokesperson is genuinely concerned about the well-being of the community and said, "We will continue to work with the community and the people who have been displaced," Andrew Carroll expressed. "That's our number one goal is to take those who've been displaced and get them back to their homes as soon as possible. "Biggest challenge ahead right now is keeping them safe and worried about their jobs and take care of them," Carroll said.

The Weaver Fertilizer company said all 36 people who work at the plant are safe and they are working with EMS and first responders and trying to explain to them what is where in the building and provide as much information as possible.

Winston-Salem Fire Department and the mayor are urging more than 6,000 residents within the one-mile radius to leave now if they haven’t already. Officials said the risk for an explosion is possible through Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Trey Mayo said crews estimate 500 tons of ammonium nitrate inside the plant, another 100 tons inside a rail car close to the facility, and 5,000 tons of finished fertilizer. Ammonium nitrate is a chemical used to make fertilizer.

Lots of smoke still coming from the fire from Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/fU96inUMsO — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) February 1, 2022

Mayo said fire crews positioned away from the facility out of precaution. They are urging residents to take this fire seriously.

“What I reference is the 2013 fire in West Texas at the fertilizer plant – that incident killed – now West Texas is much more rural than the city if Winston-Salem is – but that fire and resulting in an explosion, killed about 15 people and leveled about 100 buildings. The quantity of ammonium nitrate they had was 240 tons. When [the Winston-Salem] fire began last night, we had 600 tons on-site, so if that doesn’t convey the gravity of the situation and how serious folks need to take it, I don’t know how else to verbalize that,” he said.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to arrive in the area Tuesday to continue monitoring the air quality.

There are also hazardous material teams on site. They’re flying drones and using a State Highway Patrol helicopter to get a better view of where the ammonium nitrate is inside the plant. Some smaller explosions have already been happening inside the building.

My office is in communication with NC Emergency Management, Public Safety and local officials regarding the dangerous fire in Winston-Salem. I appreciate the work of fire fighters and the state will continue to provide any assistance necessary to get this fire under control. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) February 1, 2022

Jazmine Webster, who lives near the plant, said she felt her house shake just moments before officers evacuated her and her family. Webster said she heard six explosions come from the Weaver plant.

Fire crews said residents should expect evacuations through Wednesday morning or longer. They said it's too early to know what started the fire. No injuries have been reported.

“It shook the house” —- what Jazmine Webster said she felt moments before officers told here & her family of 4 to leave their home.



Before getting to safety at the fairground shelter Webster says she heard six explosions @WFMY pic.twitter.com/7laof9vz9c — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) February 1, 2022

INCIDENT UPDATE - Structure fire 4440 N. Cherry St. Fire attach still in progress. No injuries. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/ZYSn91dRiR — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 1, 2022

More information:

The National Institutes of Health said ammonium nitrate is used to make fertilizers and explosives. It's odorless and colorless. It has caused blasts at other industrial facilities over the years. Winston-Salem fire officials said drones have already captured many mini explosions inside the Weaver building.

Multiple agencies are helping including Winston-Salem Fire Department, North Carolina Hazmat, Greensboro Fire Department, Emergency Management, Winston-Salem Police Department, and Forsyth County EMS.

The plant has been in Winston-Salem for 80 years. It first opened for business in January 1940. It's employed hundreds of workers ever since.