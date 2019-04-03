WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old Monday morning.

Bruce Sanchez-Barkey was last seen in the area of Lynndale Drive at Robinhood Road Sunday night around 11:20. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts.

Sanchez-Barkey, who police say has a cognitive impairment, was on foot. It's not known where he may have been going.

A Silver Alert was issued. Anyone with information should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904.

