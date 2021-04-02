A winter storm moved through western and central Iowa Thursday morning, creating a mess on the roads.

A total of 14 officers, seven ambulances and several tow trucks are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near Newton, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office told Local 5 Thursday afternoon.

Travel is not advised for all of eastern Iowa due to weather conditions.

The Iowa Department of Transportation's 511 website says the road is currently blocked near Exit 159.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said all traffic heading east out of Des Moines need to avoid I-80. Finding an alternate route or staying home is best.

School busses in the area are taking trapped individuals to the Iowa Speedway for shelter.

There is about a 13-minute delay for those heading eastbound and a six-minute delay for those heading westbound.

Local 5 is working to confirm exactly how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

TRAVEL NOT ADVISED alerts are in place for all of eastern Iowa.



Blizzard conditions continue all afternoon in eastern IA. #iawx pic.twitter.com/j2IrEQSfyU — Local 5 Weather (@Local5Weather) February 4, 2021

Travel early Thursday was harsh amid the snowstorm.

Traffic incidents began to pile up around 7 a.m. as drivers made their way into work and school. Several major school districts did not delay classes due to the storm.

Wind gusts contributed to the dangerous conditions. According to the National Weather Service, Boone Airport received several reports of whiteout conditions and a gust of 58 miles per hour at 7:15 a.m.

Now is the time to stay off the roads if at all possible. @weareiowa5news #iawx pic.twitter.com/RWQy77xoDz — Brandon Lawrence (@brandonlaw_wx) February 4, 2021

In Adair, an Iowa State Trooper tweeted out a picture of a semi off the road, causing significant traffic delays.

Interstate 80 blocked Westbound 74.95 mile marker West of Adair!!! Traffic stopped and backed up for miles. pic.twitter.com/FFY9Qnokpj — ISP-Trooper DeVault (@TrooperDeVault) February 4, 2021

Interstates and highways covering north-central and western Iowa were quickly covered in snow and ice as the morning progressed, making travel difficult.

(2-4 8:15 am) The areas of highest impact from today's blizzard will be changing quickly all day long. Right now travel is not advised in an area of north central Iowa due to high winds and blowing snow. Get updates on the Iowa 511 app or at https://t.co/2XHJbG5B9b. pic.twitter.com/RQEJVQ3Fhi — Iowa DOT (@iowadot) February 4, 2021

A West Des Moines police cruiser crashed into a stop sign Thursday morning during the snowstorm.

Tough getting around for EVERYONE out there. West Des Moines police officer slid off the road, into a DART bus sign. No injuries but another reminder to slow down or stay home if you can. pic.twitter.com/vTidCbsznW — Elias Johnson (@ejohnsonNEWS) February 4, 2021