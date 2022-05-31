Woman attacked by buffalo in Yellowstone National Park

A woman was hospitalized after she was gored and launched ten feet into the air by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio was gored and launched ten feet into the air by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Monday morning, according to park officials.

The bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, near Old Faithful, when the woman approached it and stood within 10 feet from the animal.

The bison charged her, goring her with its horns and launched her ten feet into the air.

The woman sustained a puncture wound along with other injuries.

Park emergency medical staff responded to the incident and transported the woman by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Park officials said that the incident is under investigation and that there is no additional information to share at the time.

Yellowstone National Park officials want to remind the public that animals within the park are wild and can be dangerous when approached.

Park officials said that when an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, keep your distance. Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals: bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes; and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.

Park officials said bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

