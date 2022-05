Police said Courtney Danielle Hairston, 22, of Eden was charged with intentional felony child abuse and involuntary manslaughter.

EDEN, N.C. — A mother is facing charges in connection with the death of her 16-month-old boy.

Police said on Friday they responded to a house on Dameron Street and found the boy, Cam’den Lamar Hairston suffering from cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said Courtney Danielle Hairston, 22, of Eden was charged with intentional felony child abuse and involuntary manslaughter.

Hairston was issued a $250,000 secured bond and will appear in court June 7.