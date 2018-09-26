CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 57-year-old Florida woman said she was inappropriately touched during a flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The case highlighted an alarming trend. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said the number of sexual assault investigations on flights jumped by 66 percent from 2014 to 2017.

FBI agents said cases like these happen most often during overnight flights; in this case, it was 5 a.m.

There was a similar allegation on another red-eye flight. Dana Larue said she was flying from LAX to Chicago and awoke to a fellow passenger assaulting her.

“One of his hands was feeling around on my chest and moved down towards my belt and the other one was up high on my inner thigh,” Larue previously said.

However, investigators said many cases go unreported because victims are reluctant to speak up on the plane.

"Many of the victims are seated in middle or window seats, are covered by a blanket or jackets and often times are asleep,” said Brian Nadeau with the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

One in five flight attendants reported being aware of an assault, even being assaulted themselves. , Flight Attendants Union President Sarah Nelson was attacked while flying as a passenger. She was asleep at the window.

"This person who was attacking me was right there over me. I was afraid that if I spoke up right then, it would cause the attacks to become more violent,” said Nelson.

In this case, the victim did not know the suspect, according to the police report. NBC Charlotte reached out to the FBI for more information.

