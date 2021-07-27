Names released of Atlanta officers relieved of duty after video shows woman kicked in head

Sgt. Marc Theodule and Officer Bridge Citizen were the two APD cops relieved of duty, according to the department.

ATLANTA — The names have been released of the two Atlanta officers relieved of duty after one of them kicked a woman in the head.

Sgt. Marc Theodule and Officer Bridge Citizen are the two officers at the center of the viral video in question.

APD said in a statement Monday they were made aware of the video, which shows the sergeant kicking a woman in the head.

The video shows a woman lying on the ground when the sergeant kicks her. The video was posted by @atluncensored on its Instagram account Monday. The post claims the woman, who is seen face-down on the pavement with her arms cuffed behind her, had been in an argument with someone else at her apartment. Police responded to the scene. The post alleges she spit on the sergeant’s pants and shoes, and the sergeant kicked her in the face.

Another officer is also standing there. The APD statement points out that APD commanders were concerned with the "lack of reaction" from the other officer who was there when the situation unfolded.

Both were relieved from duty and the sergeant was suspended without pay.

"The Atlanta Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards (OPS) was directed to open an investigation into the actions of all employees on-scene and their investigation is to be expedited," APD said on Monday.