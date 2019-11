IRMO, S.C. — A woman who was involved in a car accident on Sunday November 24 has died.

Richland County coroner Gary Watts says that Katherine T. Clark, 89, of Jefferson was a passenger in a car that was struck by another car.

She was transported to a local hospital and died on November 27. The cause of death was determined to blunt force trauma injuries to the head.

Both the Richland County Coroner's office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.