Woman loses leg after jumping off of moving train, Texas authorities say

ATASCOSA, Texas — A woman lost her leg after jumping off a moving train in Atascosa, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.
It happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Pearsall Road and Wheeler Road. Authorities said the woman and several others were riding on the train and decided to jump off. Her right leg was caught under the train's wheel, and it cut off her leg.
Medics responded to the scene and provided care, and the woman was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio for treatment.
This is a developing story.