Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Deputies say a woman is in custody after taking advantage of a vulnerable adult at a nursing home last month.

Candida Venita Chin, 45, is accused of stealing the victim's wallet at Blue Ridge Health Care at 1761 Pinewood Road between October 9-10.

Deputies say she then made four unauthorized charges totaling about $600.

Chin is charged with exploitation of vulnerable adult.

