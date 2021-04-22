10 women suing Deshaun Watson appear in court

Nearly half of the woman accusing the Texans' quarterback appeared in person or by Zoom.

HOUSTON — Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing lawsuits from 22 different women who all accuse him of similar sexually inappropriate behavior.

On Thursday, nearly half of them appeared together in court for the first time. They all accuse Watson of similar behavior -- from exposing himself to sexual assault.

The court appearance was a standard status hearing. The judge wants the two parties to agree to some sort of case management going forwards and submit their agreement to her by May 7.

Tony Buzbee is representing the women. He said six were physically in the courtroom and four appeared by Zoom.

“They’re here because they’ve been called liars and they’re not liars,” Buzbee said.

Some of the women say Watson would ask for a massage and then force them to perform sexual acts.

Rusty Hardin is representing Watson. He filed a legal response that accuses some of the women of lying in their lawsuits in an effort to get money. Hardin said some of the women bragged about their encounters with Watson and another tried to date him.

Both parties are accusing the other of destroying evidence.

“Deshaun Watson has unsent a lot of his direct messages on Instagram. We’ve raised that issue before, and we’ll deal with it when the time comes," Buzbee said.

Hardin denies that Watson deleted the messages. He also claims some of the women were altering their social media accounts.

Hardin said he still doesn’t know the names of four of the accusers, which is putting them at a disadvantage.

“I’ve never ever experienced where six weeks after the lawsuits are brought, we still don’t know who all of them are. So in that sense, it’s unusual," Hardin said.