Georgia state senator visiting Israel with his mom says he is safe amid violent war

Russ Goodman said representatives from the state and federal levels in addition to the Israeli government have been in contact with him to ensure his safety.

ATLANTA — A Georgia state senator on a trip to Israel with his mom said they are safe despite the violent war escalating in the country.

Russ Goodman, who is the senator in Georgia's 8th Congressional District that includes Macon down to Valdosta, has been posting photos of his visit to Israel over the past several days.

But after a surprise attack by Hamas militants in the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns that killed hundreds --including nine Americans -- and wounded thousands, Goodman took to social media to address his safety.

"I’ve had numerous texts from friends and family back in south Georgia. I just wanted to let y’all know that mother and I are safe and being well taken care of," Goodman said.

He also stated that representatives from the state and federal levels, in addition to the Israeli government, have been in contact with him to ensure his safety.

"I am beyond grateful for all their concerns for our safety and everything they have done to ensure it. I ask everyone to please pray for the people of Israel and the brave men and women currently fighting to defend their homeland," Goodman said. "The Israeli people know that America stands with them and they have in turn stood with us and by us as we are their guest during these unprecedented times."

He also said he believes that the Israeli government and their citizens love America and that the last two days has "reinforced that feeling in ways that are hard to describe."

He also posted the following video of him sailing on the Sea of Galilee.