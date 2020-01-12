Major Wooten will celebrate his 104th birthday on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 after beating COVID-19.

MADISON, Alabama — A WWII veteran from Madison, Alabama, is being discharged from Madison Hospital on December 1 ahead of his 104th birthday on Thursday.

Major Wooten was admitted to the hospital on November 24.

He was sent off by hospital staff and greeted by his granddaughter and great granddaughter.

Major Wooten's granddaughter, Holly McDonald, said, "He just brings so much happiness to everybody, and just seeing everybody and their reaction to him, it just makes you very proud to call him your grandfather."

Major Wooten was given a new drug to treat COVID-19. His family says they believe that is what helped get him home.

Madison Hospital Charge Nurse, Gabrielle Green, said, "He's been here a couple times before, so every time he beats something, he overcomes something. He's just an inspiration to us, so COVID is no different for him. He kicked that in the butt, too."

Major Wooten's family says they are thrilled to have him back home for his birthday and Christmas.

WATCH: WWII Veteran celebrates with staff while being discharged from Madison Hospital

Major Wooten, who his family calls "Pop Pop," was named one of 10 "Granfluencers" back in October and won free Jack's for a year.