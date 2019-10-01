The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals who were last seen in Monroe County.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office says the two were last seen on Wednesday near Logwall Church Road around 4:30 p.m.

The male, Richard Fountaine, is an escapee from a prison in Wyoming and the female, Kimberly Belcher, is believed to have helped him escape.

The two are considered dangerous and anyone who sees them should contact the sheriff's office at 478 994-7010 or 478 994-7048.

A Wyoming Department of Corrections news release says he escaped from a secure unit at Casper Residential Center around 9:45 a.m. on December 28.

Fountaine, 29, is 5 foot 8 inches tall, about 148 pounds with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. He also has several tattoos on his face, neck and arms.

Fountaine was serving a sentence for burglary out of Park County. He was sentenced in June of 2017 to three to five years prison.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you may also contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Department at 307-235-9282.