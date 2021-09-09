York County will unveil the first ‘diverging diamond’ overpass, allowing for faster traffic flow and reduced backups.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The Gold Hill Road bridge over I-77 will be unlike any in the state of South Carolina.

York County will unveil the first ‘diverging diamond’ overpass, allowing for faster traffic flow and reduced backups.

Around 25,000 vehicles per day cross the bridge, and of the three plans for improvements that were considered, the diverging diamond showed the biggest improvement in traffic flow, York County Assistant County Engineer Patrick Hamilton said.

At 5am Monday, the Gold Hill Rd bridge over I-77 will look very different. 25,000 vehicles a day travel the bridge, which will become a diverging diamond, allowing a better flow of traffic on and off the interstate. Take a look at how it will work. https://t.co/pbTCdMOz1e — YorkcountySCgov (@YorkCountySCGov) September 7, 2021

A Diverging Diamond Interchange is a diamond-shaped interchange that allows vehicles in two lanes to temporarily cross to the left side of the road, travel the bridge, then cross back to the right side.

This makes traffic move easily through an intersection without increasing the number of lanes and traffic signals. It’s designed for high-volume traffic areas

Construction on the project began in the Summer of 2019, at a cost of $14.5 million.

The bridge will close Friday, Sept. 10 at midnight, but there will still be access to the interstate in both directions using the ramps. The new bridge is expected to open at 5 a.m. Monday morning. Construction will continue after the bridge is open, and is expected to be completed by late October.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts