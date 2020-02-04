LEXINGTON, S.C. — It's hard not to want to do something to help these days.

Staying at home, not going out, not seeing friends is difficult, but it's all a part of keeping yourself and others safe.

Now imagine if you were at the hospital.

Because of COVID-19, most hospitals, including Lexington Medical Center, have restricted visitors and family from seeing loved ones, phone calls but no face to face.

So the Center is looking for artists, writers, or anyone with a little time on their hands, to help craft cards of hope. Uplifting messages and words to help those feeling alone at the hospital--not just those with COVID-19, but others patients as well and even hospital staff.

Lexington Medical Center is requesting cards with hope-filled, happy messages.

Lexington Medical Center staff members will distribute the cards throughout the hospital and nurses will deliver them to patients’ rooms.

Individuals who would like to bring cards to the hospital should place them in a sealed zipper storage bag. Tightly sealing the cards in a bag for 24 hours will kill germs on the cards that could have been transferred to patients or staff.

Drop off the bags of cards at the South Entrance of the hospital at 2720 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. That’s the entrance at the front of the hospital complex along Highway 378. Upon arrival, call (803) 791 – 2901. A representative from Pastoral Care will pick up the cards from the car window.