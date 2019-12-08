COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shots rung out in Columbia overnight, leaving two people injured.

The first happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say they were working to disperse a crowd near the Chick-Fil-A in Five Points when they heard two gun shots.

Shortly after, they found a 17-year-old girl shot in the leg in front of the restaurant.

"I was up late last night in my room," Reem Ermaly, who lives nearby said. "I saw about 10 to 12 cops pass by throughout the whole night. It was super loud; there were sirens a good bit of the night."

Officers do not believe the girl was the intended target, but rather an innocent victim of a random shooting.

"Seems like... it's getting to the point where you can't hide from any of this kind of stuff," Mike Bolchoz said.

He was moving his son into a nearby home when he heard about the incident.

"If they say that it's random, I mean wow, that could be even worse than if something was targeted because, you know, anything can happen to anybody at anytime," Bolchoz said. "I don't think there's really a good way to look at it."

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the shooting, but say they're planning to share new details in a media conference on Monday, August 12.

"It's scary, but, I mean, you just got to kind of figure out how you can stay safe in your house, and lock up and be safe when you go out and stuff," Bolchoz said.

"I know a great time can be had in Five Points... just be aware of what's going on around you," Bolchoz said.

RELATED: Police investigating overnight shootings in Five Points and north Columbia