COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school students from around the Midlands helped couples in need of a Valentine's Day gift.

Youth Corps South Carolina sold flowers through their own business, called Simply Flowers.

The business is part of their leadership training through the Youth Corps organization.

The ninth and tenth graders were charged with putting the flowers togehter the night before and creating bouquets.

Overall, the group sold more than $20,000 worth of bouquets through pre-sales and day-of sales.

They will also donate 10 percent to a charity of their choice.