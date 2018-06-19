Imagine quitting your day job to explore and travel the world!

"Everybody's always like, 'Oh I wanna go do this,' but they don't," said Nellie Jurgy. "Finally, we're just like, 'We can! And we will!'"

Nellie, 29, of Wilton and her husband Bryce, 30, started a YouTube channel a few years ago after Nellie had a cancer scare.

"Let's start a channel now. Let's make the most of this life before we know what happens," Bryce remembered Nellie saying.

Thankfully, the results showed that Nellie was cancer-free, but the two already felt inspired. They have been traveling the world and vlogging (video-blogging) their adventures for the past two years.

In March, the couple gave birth to a baby girl they named Avalyn. They felt it was best to get her outdoors right away. So, a few months ago, the Jurgys came up with an idea to sell their household belongings and buy an RV home. This week, they're kicking off a cross-country tour of all 50 states, starting in Northern California.

"There's so many videos you see of travelers," said Nellie. "How do we get people to actually get up and go?"

The Jurgys are hoping their adventures will inspire people to go out and find their own. They're leaving behind glass bottles with notes in each state that you can redeem for prizes. The prizes range from outdoor items like hammocks to full-on vacations!

To redeem the prize, the adventurer has to follow the instructions on the note in the glass bottle.

California is the first stop. You can follow @thejurgys on YouTube and Instagram to watch their adventures and look out for clues.

Continue the conversation with Frances on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV