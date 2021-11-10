James Bond makes a pit stop in Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. — Daniel Craig attended his first NASCAR race Sunday as he served as the honorary starter for the Bank of America Roval 400.
Craig's fifth and final film playing the role of James Bond was released on Thursday. "No Time To Die" will mark the end of Craig's run as 007. Craig has followed in the footsteps of such actors as Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan.
The actor spend his first trip to North Carolina posing for pictures, holding court in various interviews before climbing to the top of the flag stand where he waved the green flag for Sunday's race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.