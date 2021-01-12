10 Clemson football players earn All-ACC honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2021 All-ACC Team on Tuesday, including 10 selections from Clemson, second-most in the conference. Clemson has now produced double-digit All-ACC selections in each of the last seven seasons.

Clemson collected four first-team selections, all from the defense, as defensive tackle Tyler Davis, linebacker James Skalski and cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich all earned first-team nods. Three Clemson players were selected to the second team, including offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, defensive end Myles Murphy and placekicker B.T. Potter. Defensive end Xavier Thomas, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and safety Andrew Mukuba rounded out the selections with third-team honors.