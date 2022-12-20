10 finalists announced for the 2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

Each year, the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame honors the most outstanding player with ties to the Palmetto State.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has announced the 10 Finalists that will determine the 2022 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner to be honored at the 10th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony on April 21, 2023, at the Hilton Greenville. The Blanchard-Rogers trophy honors South Carolina’s most outstanding college football player (or SC’s Heisman) for the 2022 season.

Each finalist was either born, grew up or played at one of the state’s high school and/or college football programs in the state of South Carolina.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy is named after Heisman Trophy winners Felix “Doc” Blanchard (McColl,SC/Army/1945) and George Rogers (USC/1980). The trophy has been used to honor the South Carolina Collegiate Player of the Year since the 2016 season. The player of the year award has been given out by the SCFHOF annually since the 2013 season.

Here are the finalists:

Running Back Mario Anderson, Newberry College Ran for 1,560 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry in 10 games played.

Defensive End Loobert Denelus, Benedict College Recorded 51 total tackles including 14 sacks and 21 tackles-for-loss. He recovered four fumbles (scored TDs on two of them), forced three fumbles, and blocked a kick in 12 games.

Quarterback Sam Hartman, Wake Forest/Oceanside Collegiate Passed for 3,421 yards and 35 touchdowns, completing 63% of his passes in 11 games.

Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee 2022 Biletnikoff Award Winner for being the best wide receiver in college football.

Quarterback Grayson Mccall, Coastal Carolina 2022 Sun Belt Player of the Year/1st Team All-Sun Belt QB



Tight End Ryan Miller, Furman University Caught 72 passes for 762 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 13 games.

Running Back Will Shipley, Clemson Ran for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He added 221 receiving yards and 261 kick return yards in 13 games.

Running Back Tre Stewart, Limestone Ran for 1,517 yards and 15 touchdowns averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He added 270 receiving yards, and 3 touchdown catches in 11 games.

Wide Receiver Antwane Wells Jr. , South Carolina Caught 63 passes for 898 yards and 6 touchdowns. He was also named 1st team All-SEC.

Linebacker Dorian Williams, SC/Tulane - Indian Land Recorded 115 total tackles (72 solo) including 8.5 tackles-for-loss and 5 sacks. He added two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and seven pass breakups in 13 games.

