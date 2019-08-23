No. 15 South Carolina women's soccer (1-0-0) defeated No. 21 NC State (0-1-0) 2-1 in its physical season opener on Thursday night at Stone Stadium, with senior Elexa Bahr's goal being the difference maker in the 53rd minute.



With the victory, the Gamecocks move to 16-6-3 all-time in season openers and 12-1-1 at Stone Stadium in season openers. Carolina's dominance at home is unprecedented with 20 consecutive non-conference wins at the Graveyard, which dates back to 2014.

Senior, and first-year captain, Tatumn Milazzo was on the receiving end of a Samantha Chang corner kick and headed the ball just over the goal line to tie the match at one.



Just four minutes later, the Gamecocks' offensive onslaught continued. Bahr was able to control a nice pocket pass from Chang and turned to her left before hammering home the go-ahead goal on the bottom right corner of the goal.

USC will host the College of William and Mary Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium.