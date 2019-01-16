For the first time since 2009, Clemson is opening up a football season on a Thursday night.

The 2019 schedule was released today and the August 29 contest at home against Georgia Tech will be the fifth Thursday night game in Death Valley.

Clemson is also opening up against three Power 5 schools for the first time since 2005. After the game against Georgia Tech, Clemson will host Texas A&M before travelling to Syracuse.

The regular season finale against USC will be preceded by an open date. Clemson hosts Wake Forest on Nov. 16 before coming to Columbia on Nov. 30. There is also an open date on October 5.

Kickoff times for the first three games will be announced at a later date and then the remaining schedule will announce kickoff times as the season progresses.

Clemson has won the last four ACC championships and as a result, punched a ticket to the college football playoffs all four years, winning a pair of national titles.